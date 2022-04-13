Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Decreases By 78.5%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 150,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFC stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

