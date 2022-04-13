Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Grows By 348.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.