Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Increases By 840.0%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Get World Quantum Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,452,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.