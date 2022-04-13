Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Grows By 837.9%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, an increase of 837.9% from the March 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.75. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.15% and a negative return on equity of 108.22%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

