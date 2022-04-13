ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Down 1%

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 17,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 48,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

