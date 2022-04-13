Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,380 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 45,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. Peritus High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.