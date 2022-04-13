Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000.

FTXO stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

