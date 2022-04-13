Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 452 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.