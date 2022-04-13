Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,126 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

