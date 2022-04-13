Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,897 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

