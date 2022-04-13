SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SILV. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after acquiring an additional 547,818 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,647,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

