Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 6.40 and last traded at 6.40. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.54.

CLCMF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 150 price target on the stock.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLCMF)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

