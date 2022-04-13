Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.21 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

