Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.29

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.29 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($1.99). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.29.

Get Sivota alerts:

About Sivota (LON:SIV)

Sivota PLC invests in technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.