Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,119 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,711,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $12,273,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,301,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.