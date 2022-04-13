SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 3.1%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 1,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 657,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

