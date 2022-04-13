Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.776-$7.084 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $125.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25.
In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.