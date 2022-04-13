Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.776-$7.084 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $125.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

