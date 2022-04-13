SmartMesh Market Capitalization Tops $7.49 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $159,052.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00104301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.