Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 464.8% from the March 15th total of 485,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 629,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

