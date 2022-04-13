Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.67 $3.21 million $5.24 9.02 Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.47 $480,000.00 $1.32 7.65

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.61% N/A N/A Southern Banc 15.90% 8.09% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logansport Financial and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Southern Banc on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

Southern Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. It operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

