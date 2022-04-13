Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

