S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 47,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in S&P Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $397.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,183. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

