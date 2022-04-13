SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

SPTN opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

