SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.03

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 3259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,550 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 319,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

