SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 135,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,577. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46.

