Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Shares Down 2.6%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($41.05) to GBX 3,000 ($39.09) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,000.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

