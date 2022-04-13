Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$58.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.20.

TOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.01. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$37.88 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

