Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

CXM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,540. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

