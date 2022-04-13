Square, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Square in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $122.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

