SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

