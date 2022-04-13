STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.