Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

