State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.25% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

