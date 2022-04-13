State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.99 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.