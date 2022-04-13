State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

