State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 12.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

