State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,347,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Vontier stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

