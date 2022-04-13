State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 873 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $224.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.28. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.