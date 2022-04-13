Step Finance Market Cap Reaches $480,741.78 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $480,741.78 and approximately $1.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.95 or 0.07536042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,207.16 or 1.00110933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

