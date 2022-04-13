Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

