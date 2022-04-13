Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $24.78. Sterling Check shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after buying an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

