Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

