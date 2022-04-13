StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reeds (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reeds stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28. Reeds has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

