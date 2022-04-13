StockNews.com Downgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Hold

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $556.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.50. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $356.67 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.