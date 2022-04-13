StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.32 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.05.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

