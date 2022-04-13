StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE AMS opened at $2.32 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.05.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
