StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
