StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

