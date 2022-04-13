StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.