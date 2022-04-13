StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

