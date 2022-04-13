StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.
PFIE stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
