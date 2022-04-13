StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

PFIE stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

