StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TXMD opened at $0.30 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

